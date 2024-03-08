‘Dragon Ball’ creator Akira Toriyama dead at 68

Akira Toriyama was best known for his work in Dragon Ball

Akira Toriyama, who made an indelible mark in manga creations with Dragon Ball, passed away at 68.

According to Variety, the highly influential Japanese manga artist who created the medium-defining franchise in 1984 succumbed on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma.

Additionally, the official Dragon Ball website confirmed Toriyama's death in a statement on Thursday evening.

"It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve," they penned while honouring the manga creator.

Adding to Toriyama’s legacy, who helmed Dragon Ball’s growth as it became a global phenomenon, the outlet added, "He has left many manga titles and works of art to this world."

The statement continued, "Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years."

"We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come," they concluded the tribute.

Toriyama is survived by his wife, Yoshimi Kato and their two kids.