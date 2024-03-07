Ariana Grande promises insight into divorce and romance with Ethan Slater

Pop sensation Ariana Grande is set to give fans an intimate glimpse into her love life through her upcoming studio album, Eternal Sunshine.



Following her split from Dalton Gomez in 2023, the 30-year-old songstress aims to share her truth with the world.

A source close to Grande revealed to Us Weekly that the album will serve as a platform for her to express her perspective on past relationships and her newfound romance with Ethan Slater.

Described as a "concept album" by another insider, Eternal Sunshine promises to offer listeners a unique and heartfelt journey into Grande's personal experiences.

According to an insider close to she's upcoming album, the pop star is delving into various personas and characters in her music.

While some lyrics draw from her personal experiences, others showcase her side for the enjoyment of her fans.

Grande has expressed her desire for the album to address misconceptions surrounding her love life, aiming to dispel myths and frustrations surrounding public speculation.

In a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, the chart-topping artist shared her feelings of frustration regarding misunderstandings about her relationships.

She hinted that the album would touch on both real-life experiences and conceptual elements, highlighting a blend of personal and artistic expression.