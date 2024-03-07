Cher is ‘bleeding’ son Elijah Blue Allman ‘dry’ amid court battle, lawyer claims

Cher filed for conservatorship of her son to manage his 'financial resources' based on his addiction issues

Cher may have a clever trick up her sleeve as she continues to fight for conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, who is determined to fight back in court.

In a most recent court hearing held Wednesday, March 6, Judge Jessica Uzcategui denied Elijah’s request for the dismissal of the conservatorship to allow Cher to build up her case some more.

Per Rolling Stone, however, Elijah’s lawyer Steven Brumer expressed his concern over some underhanded tactics being employed by the superstar, 77.

“We are concerned that this is an effort to continue moving this case forward, further and further, to bleed Mr. Allman dry,” Brumer said.

He also expressed his disapproval of Cher pushing for a mediation without agreeing first that there was indeed a “middle ground” to discuss.

But Cher’s lawyer, Gabrielle Vidal, fired back, arguing that Cher is willing to pay for the private mediation.

“Cher would very much would like the opportunity to make sure she’s taken every possible step to try to resolve this informally,” Vidal argued.

In late December, Cher filed for conservatorship of her son to manage his “financial resources” based on his addiction issues. In January, she was denied the conservatorship.