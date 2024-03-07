Prince William ‘takes over’ Kate Middleton’s school as she recovers

Prince William may be the heir to the throne but he is not willing to compromise on his duty as a father and husband while his wife, Kate Middleton, recovers.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly been doing school runs ever since the Princess of Wales had taken ill, reported Hello! magazine.

William has been taking fewer royal engagements since Kate underwent her ‘planned abdominal surgery’ in January. Catherine has been out of the public eye since Christmas and only made a rare appearance on Monday as she was sat in the passenger seat of the car driven by her mom, Carole Middleton.

An insider told the outlet that Prince William was determined to make his family a priority as he “fitting in royal visits and engagements around the school day.”

Even the royal’s recent appearances were “timed” so that he “could drop off his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Lambrook school first, before carrying out his royal duties.”

Moreover, King Charles had given his son the liberty and blessing to be a hand-on father. Royal author Ingrid Seward previously told the outlet that Charles has “encouraged” William to spend more time with the family and also said to William, “I don't want you to take on any royal duties until you absolutely have to.”