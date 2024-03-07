Vinnie Jones refused to reprise Juggernaut role in Deadpool 3, here's why

file footage

Vinnie Jones prioritized physical and mental comfort over a hefty paycheck.



The 59-year-old actor recently revealed that he turned down the opportunity to reprise his role as Juggernaut in the upcoming installment of Deadpool.

Speaking to Yahoo UK on the heels of his Netflix gangster series The Gentlemen, Jones explained he did not want to go through the “drama” of putting on the suit.

“Funnily enough I just got asked to do ‘Deadpool,’ the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically,” he told the host.

“It had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for ‘Deadpool [and Wolverine].'”

Rest assured, the Escape Room actor affirmed the Ryan Reynolds’ led film is “my favorite movie of all [expletive] time more or less.”

“I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit,” he said.

Jones originally appeared in as Professor X’s villainous stepbrother in 2006’s X-Men The Last Stand.

The character was later brought back with the help of CGI in Deadpool 2, where he was voiced and performed through motion-capture by Ryan Reynolds.