Taylor Swift to reunite with Travis Kelce in Singapore amid split rumours

Taylor Swift is set to be joined by Travis Kelce in Singapore for her last three shows of her Eras Tour.

According to TMZ, the Chiefs tight end is heading to the South Asian city to see her perform after shutting down split rumours during a recent podcast episode.

Basketball coach Eric Flannery took to X, formerly Twitter to detail his meeting with Kelce’s manager André Eane, noting the duo is now off to Singapore.

“Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight,” he posted. “Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!!”

Travis and Taylor were last out on a zoo date during the latter’s gig in Australia, after which the athlete flied back to Vegas to support his brother Jason Kelce as he announced his retirement.

He also responded to speculations that the couple had broken up during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast.

“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras,” he told his brother.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us!” he exclaimed, before correcting himself, “Well, not us – Taylor.”

“This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” the Chiefs tight end gushed.