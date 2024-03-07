Prince Harry ‘hesitant’ to reach out Kate Middleton over her ‘cold’ behaviour

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, who once shared a sweet sibling-like bond, are now no longer interested in repairing their relationship.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently recuperating from her ‘planned abdominal surgery,’ was never contacted by her brother-in-law and neither is she expecting a call from him anytime soon.

“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” royal expert Christopher Anderson told Us Weekly. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”

Anderson, noted that Prince William’s wife has “her own problems now” rather than worrying about the royal rift between the royals and the Sussexes.

Whether, Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to Kate amid her recovery, Anderson believes there has been no olive branch extended from either party.

“My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate,” Anderson said of Prince Harry and Kate’s connection. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”

Anderson also explained that Harry may be hesitant to reach out since he has always received a cold shoulder during his UK visits several times since last year.

“Every time he’s gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder and he’s aware of that,” Anderson noted. “I think he fears it’ll just be the same situation all over.”