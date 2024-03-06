Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson involved in fraud case with 'corrupt' financier

file footage

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have found themselves in the front and centre of yet another money embezzlement case.



According to recent High Court ruling, the Duke and Duchess of York received more than £1 million from an allegedly corrupt financier Selman Turk on behalf of a Turkish millionaire Nebahat Isbilen.

In the lawsuit, the heiress alleged Turk tricked her into making a payment of £750,000 to the disgraced royal after claiming he helped her secure a passport.

The former Goldman Sachs banker disputed her claim, alleging the money was “a gift to the Duke of York” on his daughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Edoardo Mozzi in 2020.

The Yorks allegedly met Turk via they allegedly met via Tarek Kaituni, a convicted Libyan gun smuggler with links to Colonel Gaddafi.

Andrew was also paid £170,000 by Alphabet, a company connected to Turk, over the course of a week, prompting Sarah to express her gratitude to the financier in an email, saying: “Dear Selman, I am Sarah, the friend of Tarek.”

“You have been incredibly kind and supportive and I wish to honour your support and care. Would you be so kind to help and I would be delighted to invite you and Mrs Turk to dinner at Royal Lodge.”

High Court judge Sir Anthony Mann ckauned Turk visited them 20 or 30 times.

Andrew and Sarah have now reached a private settlement with Nebahat, which will exempt them from further investigation in the complex legal case in which Turk and various offshore companies are being sued.