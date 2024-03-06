Taylor Swift's health sparks concerns over future Eras Tour shows

File Footage

Taylor Swift left her fans worried after the singer was seen struggling to perform at the first Eras Tour show in Singapore.



In a fan-made video, the Bad Blood singer was seen coughing and trying to clear her throat while singing her hit track Delicate at Singapore's National Stadium on Saturday evening.

As the video clip went viral on social media, Swifties expressed their concerns about the health condition of the Grammys winner.

Swift's well-wishers emphasised that she should take a break from her constant performances and take care of her health.

As reported by Daily Mail, one fan wrote online, "She looks like she's not feeling her best... girl needs some rest."

"She should cancel the rest of the shows for health reasons," another fan chimed in.

The Lover singer's fans believe that her "Eras Tour is taking a toll on her health."

However, there is no official statement released by Swift's team over her health condition.

For the unversed, the singer will be heading to France after completing her Singapore leg of the Eras Tour.