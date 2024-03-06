Disney+ steals Korean spy thriller 'The Tyrant'

Disney+ is further solidifying its investment in Korean content with the acquisition of the new spy thriller series, The Tyrant. This action-packed drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it delves into a high-stakes race against time.



The Tyrant centres around a stolen bioweapon, a dangerous new formula developed by the Korean government to enhance human abilities. Tensions rise when U.S. intelligence agencies uncover the project and demand its immediate shutdown.

During a secret handover between Korean and American agents, the unthinkable happens - the bioweapon is stolen.

The series follows skilled infiltrator Chae Jagyeong, played by Jo Yoon-soo (known for her roles in True Beauty and Juvenile Justice), as she joins forces with an unlikely ally. Details about this partner remain under wraps, adding to the intrigue surrounding the show.

Together, these agents from opposing sides must work tirelessly to track down the bioweapon before it falls into the wrong hands. The Tyrant promises a thrilling exploration of international espionage, high-octane action sequences, and the blurred lines between loyalty and survival.

The addition of The Tyrant strengthens Disney+'s growing library of Korean dramas. This acquisition comes alongside several other recently announced Korean originals, including Blood Free, Unmasked, and Gangnam B-Side. With this diverse lineup, Disney+ is aiming to become a major player in the global K-drama phenomenon.

No, release date has been announced for The Tyrant yet. However, with filming likely underway and the increasing popularity of Korean content, fans can expect this action-packed spy thriller to arrive on Disney+ sometime soon.