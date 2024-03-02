Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy grace Paris Fashion Week hand in hand

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy cozy up at parisian lunch.

During his stay in Paris for Fashion Week, former One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne, was spotted enjoying a charming lunch date with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

The couple strolled hand in hand, showcasing their love in the city of romance.

Liam sported a relaxed ensemble, donning a white jumper paired with navy jeans, while Kate flaunted her style in a grey mini dress, complemented by sheer tights and sleek black shoes.

With her blonde locks cascading freely over her shoulders, she completed her look with a chic black trench coat.



The couple who initially sparked romance rumors in October 2022, have once again surfaced together after a brief split in May of the subsequent year.

The pair's recent lunch outing in Paris marked their public reunion, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

Liam, known for his chart-topping hits, recently delighted his followers with a rare glimpse of his six-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with ex-partner Cheryl.