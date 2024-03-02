Palace advises 'prudent handling' of Kate Middleton's health affairs

Kensington Palace has said that Princess of Wales is making good progress

Palace representing the Royal Family should be more open and honest in their communications in portrayal of Kate Middleton health affairs as per royal expert.

Palace officials “could be a little more candid” on the health of the Princess of Wales to scotch rumours and conspiracy theories circulating on social media, according to the royal commentator Michael Cole.

He told GB News: “She's not housebound, though she is living at Adelaide cottage in the middle of Windsor Great Park, but she's also been up to their house, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate for the half term holiday with the children…

“Social media, which is very valuable I'm sure in some ways, is also a very evil brew at other times. Rumour is halfway around the world before the truth has got its boots on.”

In a discussion with Dawn Neesom, he added: “I give big brownie points to Kensington Palace and also Buckingham Palace for being candid when the King went into hospital and when she went into hospital, the Princess.

“I think they could be a little bit more candid, give us some understanding of what's going on.”

Read More: Palace issues message from Kate Middleton as public scrutiny picks up steam

He added: “Do bear in mind that when she went into hospital before the birth of Prince George with very, very severe morning sickness afterwards, she was quite candid about that, I think she's referred to it at least.

“So, at the appropriate time, I think she will come forward and she will explain. In the meantime, we just have to pray and hope that everything is okay.

“There's no reason to believe it isn't. Kensington Palace has said that she's making good progress.”