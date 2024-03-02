Prince William's new video sparks reactions from Princess Kate's fans

Kate Middleton fans ask palace: 'Please can we get a video where Catherine says something?'

Kensington Palace has released a brand new video of Prince William's latest solo outing in Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts shared the new video on Friday, showing William in celebrating mood as he visited Wrexham pub to kick off the weekend in Wales on the feast day for the country’s patron saint.

The video, which was captioned "great to be with Rob, Wayne and the people of Wrexham," attracted massive reactions from Princess Kate's fans who dropped their heartfelt messages in the comments section, with one asking: "Please can we get a video where Catherine says something? I really miss her."

Another fan of Princess Wales also appeared shunning the William's celebrations and reacted to the clip with their touching note: "This comment is for Kate. I don’t know what you’ve suffered or how you feel today. But I wish you the best and hope your recovery is going well. We miss you on the royal stage. I hope you are enjoying a peaceful time with the children and that you will soon be in good health again."

During his solo trip to Wales, the future King was welcomed by American actor and producer Robert McElhenney to the pub. In the video, William can be seen laughing with locals.



The heir to the throne's second stop of the day was to an elementary school in Wrexham, where he received thoughtful gifts for his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.