Rihanna assures she will 'come back' to India after Anand, Radhika wedding

File footage

Rihanna was recently spotted at the Jamnagar airport after delivering a spectacular performance at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.



The Diamonds singer offered an insight into her plans of visiting India again.

The superstar could be seen sporting a baby pink colored gown, topping it off with a light blue colored scarf.

She paired the look with her dazzling black and silver footwear.

The Bad Girl RiRi singer carried a big "Thank you" card at the time, smiling her way through a deluge of cameras as she posed for pictures.

As soon as the singer stepped out of the car, she was soon surrounded by paparazzi, who greeted her chanting, "Welcome to India!"

Rihanna quickly responded with a smile, adding: "Thank you," adding, "I will be back. I love it here. I haven’t done a real show in 8 years so I will come back."

The superstar also posed with the airport security, making sure everyone was a part of the frame.

Rihanna made sure everyone came in batches of two for the picture.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna is planning a world tour for 2024-2025, along with new songs.