Meghan Markle recruits Jennifer Lawrence, Riley Keough’s stylist amid relaunch

Meghan Markle has sought the help of a celebrity-favourite stylist as she begins her relaunch.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly hired stylist Jamie Mizrahi to revamp her wardrobe, per Lauren Sherman’s The Line Sheet. She wrote that Meghan was “working with Jamie Mizrahi, expert celebrity friend-turned-expert celebrity stylist.”

Mizrahi has been known to design big names in the industry such as Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Riley Keough, Jeremy Allen White and Ariana Grande to name a few.

Sherman claimed that while Meghan was not working with a stylist, she did seek help from former pal, Jessica Mulroney, whom she had met while working on Suits. After that Markle “called upon U.K.-based Maria Means Cote, an ex-Prada P.R., for a while, but they stopped working together as early as 2021.”

She noted that once she came to Montecito, Meghan’s “requires more pull-on linen pants than fitted Roland Mouret shift dresses.”

However, hiring Mizrahi could turn the duchess’ looks into Hollywood glam for her rumoured relaunch. Although, a source tells Page Six Style that Markle and Mizrahi have only collaborated one time.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry quietly launched their Sussex website last month which is speculated to be one of the first moves towards their rebrand.