Prince Harry gives big hint to King Charles about his plans for reconciliation

Prince Harry, who did not disclose the details of his meeting with his ailing father King Charles to the media, seemingly hinted at his desire to reunite with the estranged royal family.

As per The Mirror, a royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that the Duke of Sussex realised that he had 'gone too far' during his rift with the senior royal members.

The former working royal also felt 'hurt' that he was allowed to meet the Monarch only for a brief period of time.

Tom shared, "Harry's refusal to go into detail about his father's illness on Good Morning America is definitely a sign that he knows he has gone too far in the past."

The royal commentator shared that Harry realised the value of family after he met Charles only for 30 minutes.

"He was hurt that he only got to spend thirty minutes with his father on his recent visit and that officials made it clear that he was not really wanted," the expert shared.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on February 5 that the Monarch, 75, was diagnosed with cancer.

The next day, Harry rushed to the UK to extend support to his father at the Clarence House in London.