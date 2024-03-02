Timothée Chalamet celebrates 'Dune: Part Two' release with beer bash

Timothée Chalamet did cheers to success following the relase of Dune: Part Two on March 1

Timothée Chalamet appeared to be celebrating the release of Dune: Part Two with a glass of beer.

On Friday, March 1, the 28-year-old actor, who also starred alongside Zendaya in Dune: Part One, captured the moment in a candid selfie shared on social media.

The Wonka star exuded casual charm while taking a sip from his oversized beverage. Bundled up against the chilly night, he sported an aubergine-black jacket layered over a cosy beanie, topped with a cream-colored hoodie.

Coinciding with the release of Dune: Part Two, Chalamet's post drew immediate attention from his co-star Calah Lane, who played Noodle in Wonka.

Voicing her felicitations, she penned a comment, "Congratulations big bro!! I’m so happy for you! [chocolate emoji]."

Additionally, the post marked Bones and All star’s return to social media after nearly two months, sparking excitement among his devoted fans, who flooded the comments section with adoration.



One fan wrote, "The king has posted."

"I DID NOT EXPECT A NEW POST FROM YOU HELLOOOO," a second fan expressed his elation in block letters.

Meanwhile, other fans dropped comments like, "Oh my im crying I missed your posts sm [so much]," and "UR ALIVEEE [crying emojis]."