Kim Seon Ho ends acting hiatus after three years

Kim Seon Ho makes a comeback after three years

Kim Seon Ho is all set to make a comeback with his highly-anticipated guest appearance on the upcoming season of Eating Brothers.

According to S.A.L.T Entertainment, the actor will be ending his three-year hiatus from variety shows, jumping on the bandwagon.

News of his comeback made waves on the internet, after photos of Kim Seon Ho and Moon Se Yoon went viral, capturing the two filming at a Thai restaurant.

Eating Brothers is slated to premiere in March, mounting anticipation for the upcoming season.

Moon Se Yoon and Kim Jun Hyun are predicted to have a romantic involvement along with appearances of close friends such as Kim Seon Ho.

Kim and Moon’s friendship dates back to their time on 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 in 2021 hence fans are eager to witness two pals getting back together.

Besides this, Kim Seon Ho has a packed schedule throughout the year with his role in play The Pursuit of Happyness and upcoming premiere of the series The Tyrant.