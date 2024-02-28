Kim Seon Ho ends acting hiatus after three years

Kim Seon Ho is all set to make a comeback with his highly-anticipated guest appearance on the upcoming season of Eating Brothers.
According to S.A.L.T Entertainment, the actor will be ending his three-year hiatus from variety shows, jumping on the bandwagon.
News of his comeback made waves on the internet, after photos of Kim Seon Ho and Moon Se Yoon went viral, capturing the two filming at a Thai restaurant.
Eating Brothers is slated to premiere in March, mounting anticipation for the upcoming season.
Moon Se Yoon and Kim Jun Hyun are predicted to have a romantic involvement along with appearances of close friends such as Kim Seon Ho.
Kim and Moon’s friendship dates back to their time on 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 in 2021 hence fans are eager to witness two pals getting back together.
Besides this, Kim Seon Ho has a packed schedule throughout the year with his role in play The Pursuit of Happyness and upcoming premiere of the series The Tyrant.
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's 'Anyone But You' was a box office success
'One Day' premiered on Netflix on February 08, 2024
Royal experts fans react as Prince Harry receives major blow from UK court
The Duke of Sussex’s U.S. visa is currently in the centre of a court case which had a 'serious' update
High Court judge ruled in favour of Home Office's decision to pull Harry and Meghan's security in the UK
A former royal butler claimed that William's absence has 'possibly something to do' with Princess Kate