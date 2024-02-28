First look revealed for German fantasy epic 'Hagen'

German television is gearing up for a fantastical adventure with the unveiling of first-look images for the upcoming series Hagen.

Based on Wolfgang Hohlbein's best-selling novel Hagen von Tronje, the series reimagines the classic medieval Nibelungenlied saga, promising a visually stunning and action-packed viewing experience.

Produced by RTL Television and Constantin Film, Hagen boasts an impressive international cast, including German actor Franz Rogowski (Victoria) as the titular character, alongside Belgian actor Jonas Nay (Dark) and British actress Emily Beecham (Cruella).

The first-look images offer a glimpse into the world of Hagen, showcasing a blend of historical settings and fantastical elements. Viewers can expect to see grand medieval castles, sweeping landscapes, and glimpses of mythical creatures.

The costumes and sets appear meticulously crafted, transporting viewers to a bygone era steeped in magic and legend.Hagen is not just a visual spectacle but also a story rich in themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the fight for power.

The series follows Hagen, a young warrior caught in the midst of a brewing conflict between different factions. As he navigates complex alliances and personal struggles, Hagen must choose his own path and determine his destiny.

Fremantle, the international distributor for Hagen, has already secured worldwide rights outside of German-speaking territories, indicating the series' global appeal. While an official release date is yet to be announced, Hagen is expected to premiere sometime in 2024, leaving fantasy fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.