Drew Barrymore reveals daughter weaponises her racy past during fights

Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera bonded over their similar experiences of motherhood

Drew Barrymore’s racy past is coming back to bite her as a mother.

While interviewing guest Christina Aguilera on this week’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actress admitted that her daughter weaponises her former Playboy days against her to get away with wearing crop tops.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top. I’ll say, ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy,’” the mom of two told Aguilera.

As it turned out, the 43-year-old singer – a mother to two children herself – has had similar experiences.

“I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps,” Aguilera reflected, noting that she knew it would come back to haunt her “one day.”

“’Cause my daughter wants to wear a crop top, too, and I’m just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’ I see myself doing that,” she admitted.

However, both celeb moms expressed they do not regret their past, with Aguilera noting, “We were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us I think, at the time” and Barrymore chiming in with, “I loved every minute of it.”

The former child actress has opened up about her decision to model for Playboy during an episode of her talkshow last year, noting that she felt she was “taking my power back.”

She further explained to guest Pamela Anderson, “When I was doing Playboy and loving it and having so much fun and [I] don’t regret a thing and love it, I didn’t know I’d have kids later.”