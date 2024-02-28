‘Downton Abbey’ Michelle Dockery reunites with costar Laura Carmichael

The Downton Abbey sisters, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, reunited for a fun night out in London.

The two longtime pals and former co-stars were attending the press night and afterparty for the romantic drama by Donmar Warehouse, The Human Body, on Tuesday.

Dockery, 42, was dressed in a chic black shirt and blazer paired with blue jeans and bejewelled black boots. She accessorised with a plain gold necklace.

Meanwhile, Carmichael, 37, opted for grey-black shirt over blue jeans and paired beige-coloured blazer on top. She accessorised with a big crossbody bag for the look.

The two actresses played sisters on the beloved period drama. Dockery played the eldest Crawley sister, Lady Mary and Carmichael played the middle sister, Lady Edith, throughout its run from 2010 to 2015.

The last time the on-screen sisters appeared together publicly was when they were promoting their sequel film Downton Abbey: A New Era in 2022.

The current reunion also comes after Dockery tied the knot with Jasper Waller-Bridge in September 2023, in which Carmichael was one of the bridesmaids. The wedding was attended by many of their Downton Abbey co-stars.

On the other hand, Carmichael is taking a break from acting to focus on parenting her son, whom she welcomed in 2021 with husband Michael C Fox.