Lady Gabriella mourns the death of 'beloved' husband Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, mourned the death of her 'beloved' and 'exceptional' husband Thomas Kingston.

The sudden demise of the 45-year-old British businessman left the royal family in great sorrow and shock.

The official statement released on behalf of Thomas's wife reads, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother."

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing," it read.



For the unversed, Lady Gabriella tied the knot with Thomas on May 18, 2019, in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Soon after the tragic demise of Thomas, King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a heartfelt tribute to the "much-loved member of the family."

The statement released by Buckingham Palace read, "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family."

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."