Real reason behind Niall Horan's 'The Voice' exit

File Footage

Niall Horan was gravely missed on The Voice season 25, after bidding farewell to the show.



Horan, who previously became a coach on The Voice in season 23, joined the panel alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Chance the Rapper.

The One Direction alum is said to have taken a break from the show as the singer wants to embark on a music journey of his own.



Although Niall decided to keep the reason discreet, he’s currently on tour for his third album The Show.

The singer made waves with The Show Live on Tour in Belfast, U.K. on February 21.

The star’s schedule is said to be packed with concert dates around the world throughout September 2024.

Niall took to Instagram back in May 2023, sharing an update on his tour. The star gushed: "I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024!"

He further expressed longing for his fans, admitting: "It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces."

His fans couldn’t contain the happiness within, as one netizen gushed: "Omg we have to go!!".

"He's finally going on tour," another added.

A third user declared: "Seems as if we have a concert to plan."

Although Niall's role on the show seems to be on hold, he's still very particular about his mentorship.

Fans are still waiting for the singer to make a comeback to The Voice season 25, gracing their screens.