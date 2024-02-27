Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle set for new clash in UK

Meghan Markle's UK trip could overshadow Kate Middleton's return to royal duty

A royal experts has shared socking details about Meghan Markle's upcoming UK trip and Princess Kate's return to the royal duty.

The Duchess of Sussex could be set for a much-hyped trip to Britain to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, according to royal author Angela Levin.



However, Meghan's London visit seems to coincide with the Princess of Wales's expected returning to the royal duties as she's still recuperating at home after major operation.

The royal author, speaking on GB News, clamed Harry's wife is weighing up a move she has previously disregarded, adding that the the trip could coincide with Kate's recovery.



According to Levin, William's wife will return to royal duties around May time. She went on claiming that the Sussex's return could overshadow the future Queen's return as the former Suits star is very prepared for her "absolutely astonishing" trip.

It comes after Kensington Palace released an official statement to reassure the public that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is 'doing well' as she continues to recover from her surgery.



The 42-year-old is currently recuperating at the family home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. She underwent abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January and she's expected to resume duties until after Easter.

Kate and William did not attend the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, sparking fears about the royal's health.