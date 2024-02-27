BTS star Jungkook achieves notable milestone during military service

BTS member Jungkook's solo debut song, Seven ft. Latto secured the 10th spot in the list of most recognised songs globally.

The exciting news has been shared by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on their X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The statement reads, "Released in summer, the debut solo single from @BTS_twt’s Jung Kook featuring rapper @Latto was an instant global hit, debuting at #1 across the globe from US to S. Korea, breaking multiple charts and streaming records #GlobalSingleChart."

Notably, the singer achieved this notable milestone during the period of his mandatory military service.

Moreover, the first position in the list was grabbed by Miley Cyrus for her hit track Flowers. Her globally celebrated track also begged her first Grammy.

Meanwhile, Rema and Selena Gomez's Calm Down made it to the second spot. Whereas SZA's Kill Bill secured third place on the list.

The top 10 globally hit tracks are as follows, Miley Cyrus - Flowers, Rema x Selena Gomez - Calm Down, SZA - Kill Bill, The Weeknd x Ariana Grande - Die For You, Harry Styles - As It Was, Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma - La Bebe, Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer, Morgan Wallen - Last Night, Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero and Jungkook ft. Latto - Seven.