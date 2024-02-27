Kaley Cuoco melts hearts with sweet 'Dada gets home' photos

Actress Kaley Cuoco is known for sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media, and recently, she warmed hearts with a series of adorable photos featuring her partner, Tom Pelphrey, and their daughter, Matilda.

Cuoco took to her Instagram story to capture the heartwarming moments under the caption "when Dada gets home," showcasing the joy of family time.

One photo depicted Pelphrey, lying on a baby mat, gently cradling Matilda in his arms. Cuoco playfully added a sunshine filter, highlighting the tender scene.

Another photo featured the happy couple with their daughter, Matilda nestled comfortably on Pelphrey's lap. Actor David Oyelowo and his wife, Jessica, joined the family gathering, with Oyelowo seen affectionately kissing Matilda's hand.

Cuoco expressed her delight in the caption, writing "Aaaand my heart has officially melted," accompanied by heart emojis.

In another heartwarming snap, Cuoco was pictured with Jessica, who held Matilda on her lap. Cuoco added a playful "Girl Power" GIF overlay, emphasizing the special bond between the women and their little ones.

These candid moments offer a glimpse into Cuoco and Pelphrey's life as parents, showcasing their love and dedication to their daughter.

Fans have been gushing over the photos, praising the couple for their evident happiness and showering their family with virtual love.