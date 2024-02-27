Kim Kardashian's boyfriend risk igniting 'long and hard' feud with Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian might risk stirring up nearly a decade-long feud with Taylor Swift should the former’s boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. decides to join Travis Kelce’s NFL team.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is eyeing a move to the Kansas City Chiefs following the end of the football season.

His decision stems from his desire to be “closer” to the Kardashians star in Los Angeles, a source told the outlet.

However, options are still out on the table for the 31-year-old athlete, who is determined to “use his personal life as a means of supporting his professional life.”

The source continued: “Kim and Odell are firing on all cylinders and it is very simple right now between them because she can still do her thing, be a mom and he can do his thing.”

“There is no wedding bells to consider, it is just fun and physical right now. He would love to be closer to Kim as he sees a future with her.”

“Odell might sign with the Chiefs, and we all know what that would mean. Kim and Taylor in the same building – talk about fireworks,” the insider added.

The feud between Kim and Taylor dates back to 2016 when the reality star’s ex-husband Kanye West name-dropped the singer in his track Famous without consent.