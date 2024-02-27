Kate Middleton receives ‘great deal of support’ from King Charles unlike Diana

King Charles opted not to repeat the mistakes he made during his marriage with the late Princess Diana.

The 75-year-old monarch is all for Prince William’s wife and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton for taking the spotlight for herself while in public.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond explained the King was threatened by the popularity of his former wife and often made her feel “lost and lonely”.

In contrast, the Prince of Wales “has never shown any sign of being jealous of all the attention his wife gets” but rather “is immensley proud of her,” according to the expert.

Bond explained that besides William, Charles is also determined to offer Kate a “great deal of encouragement, praise, guidance and support” due to her importance as future of the monarchy alongside his eldest son.

Hence, it has “has helped her grow into the confident and popular princess she is today."

“William loved his mother greatly and is very close to his father, but he must sometimes look back at his own childhood and be determined that his own children will never have to undergo that same emotional turmoil,” the royal expert explained.

“It is a modern outlook in a modern marriage,” Jennie added. "And one that looks set to last happily for a lifetime.”