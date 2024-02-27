Mindy Kaling reflects on her struggles of single parenting

Mindy Kaling discusses about single motherhood

Mindy Kaling has recently reflected on her single parenting.



Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the Never Have I Ever creator, who has two children, said, “It's really rewarding, being a mom and spending time with these two people who look like me.”

Kaling continued, “I love them, and they're so funny. In terms of my career, I'm a single mom, I'm the breadwinner in the house.”

“So, there's a lot of panic that comes with that, the buck stops with me, I have to earn money for them,” remarked The Office alum.

Kaling mentioned, “Having kids is everything — wanting to be a good role model and wanting to produce content that doesn't embarrass them and makes them proud is another layer to my life and a complication that I welcome.”

Earlier in September, the Late Night star revealed what led to her to become a single mum during an appearance on iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

“My kids are such a huge part of my life and I knew growing up, I was always obsessed with romantic love and obsessing about boys,” stated Kaling.

The Five-Year Engagement actress pointed out, “Even when I was like, 13 or 14 years old. I was never someone that boys wanted to date or do anything with, so it sort of made the passion and interest more intense, if that makes sense.”

“I was very boy-crazy with zero success, so I had this pent-up interest. I always, you know, a lot of projects I write and work on are about women who are obsessed with marriage,” shared the 44-year-old.

Kaling added, “And there is also a desperation to it that is, you know, makes you incredibly unhappy. And in my 20s, wanting to find someone, anyone, to settle down with.”