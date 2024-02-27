Jennifer Lopez recalls being apart from Ben Affleck in new documentary

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez recalled the life lessons she learned after her split from Ben Affleck in 2004.

The multi-talented artist opened up about her messy love life with the Gone Girl actor in her new Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

As reported by People, the Air director asked her if she had forgiven him during the heartfelt confessions in her new TV project.

Lopez said, "I think I was angry at you for a long time. But that heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people."

She added, "I think I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself [for] some things."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.

On the professional front, Lopez recently released her ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now, alongside its companion film.

The Boy Next Door actress's album and film, which revolves around her love life, was released on Prime Video on February 16.