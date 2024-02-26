Mel B reveals the ‘extreme’ measures she took to treat trauma from marriage

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte were married from 2007 to 2017

Mel B had to take some shocking measures to deal with the trauma caused by her abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

Speaking to The US Sun, the former Spice Girl revealed that she underwent painful electric brain therapy every day for nearly six weeks in the Balearic Islands.

The 48-year-old musician detailed how the machine targeted certain points of her brain that deal with “trauma, emotions, and depression.”

“The machine would bang and brrr as magnetic waves shot into my head. It was intrusive,” she recalled.

The America’s Got Talent judge reflected that the experience was extremely painful, leaving her in “floods of tears” as she dealt with terrifying flashbacks.

She further noted that she had tried other forms of therapy, such as hypnotherapy and EMDR, but they didn’t work out for her.

However painful the treatment was, though, she felt that the electro-cranial magnetic therapy “renewed, rewired, and shocked” the parts of her brain that had been affected after years of repeated abuse and trauma.

Mel B was married to Stephen Belafonte for 10 years from 2007 to 2017. Throughout their marriage, he was allegedly financially, emotionally, and physically abusive towards her.