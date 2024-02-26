Blake Lively reflects on her ‘electrified’ journey as a mum to four children

Blake Lively opens up about her journey as a mother to four children

Blake Lively has recently reflected on her “electrified” journey as a mother to four children, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Substack show Further Ado, the Gossip Girl star said, “I know I'm a skin-covered nervous system because that's the anatomy of a human, but my nervous system feels electrified since having a child.”

“I have experienced every single emotion in the human spectrum of emotions and then some,” continued the 36-year-old.

Blake stated, “The greatest highs, the greatest fears, the lows, all of it. So, what I feel in my body is everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Deadpool actress also elaborated on how motherhood affected her work life.

“It makes it so much easier because I feel so authentically now versus imagining and that translates into all of my creativity,” she remarked.

Blake mentioned, “When I get scared of something, it's so much bigger and faster and brighter When I feel love, it's brighter.”

“Everything is just probably what cocaine feels like,” pointed out the actress.

While talking about her relationship with Ryan, she revealed one rule they follow after embarking on parenthood journey.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time, so we could always prioritise our personal life,” noted Blake.

The actress, “That takes working really hard when we're not—just like financial planning and sustaining that—it takes balance.”