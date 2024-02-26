Blake Lively swoons over husband Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Skater Boy’ vibes: See pic

Blake Lively says she’s living out her teenage dreams with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively didn’t let her “skater boy” get away.

In her most recent display of affection towards her “dream boy,” the 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Reynolds, gushing over his skater aesthetic while paying tribute to the Avril Lavigne’s iconic song, Sk8er Boi.

In the photo, the Deadpool star, 47, wore an oversized plaid jacket with skinny jeans, sunglasses, a yellow beanie, and, of course, a pair of converse sneakers to tie the look.

Lavigne’s 2002 rock anthem played over the image.



“He was a skater boy/ she said see you later boy/ he wasn’t good enough for her,” the lyrics flashed across the screen. “She had a pretty face/ but her head was up in space/ she needed to come back down to earth.”

Lively tagged the Princess of Punk, writing, “Dreams really do come true.”

Unlike Lavigne’s tragic tale of a “missed opportunity at love,” Lively and Reynolds are living out their fairytale.

The couple tied the knot in 2012, and have since welcomed four children together.