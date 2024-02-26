Lupita Nyong'o vows to fiercely protect personal life, here's why

Lupita Nyong'o is open to finding love again following her recent breakup

Lupita Nyong'o disclosed her intention to revert to a more private stance regarding her love life following her recent split with Selema Maseka.

During a conversation for her latest cover story, the Oscar-winner actress reflected on her decision to share the breakup situation on social media at that time.

"It was because I felt sure about it," Nyong'o, 40, addressed her perspective to be open with her fans.

Reflecting on her previous policy of keeping relationships private, the Black Panther star boasted, "That was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way."

Additionally, she shared insights into her post-breakup emotional state, admitting, "I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak."

"I look at the environment of my social media and thought I don’t want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses," the Us actress continued, "Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to real about it."

However, despite her split, the A Quiet Place: Day One actress is still optimistic and open to finding love again, as she shared, "Our purpose in life is to love. And so you have to get back in it."

