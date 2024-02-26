‘90210’ actor David Gail’s cause of death revealed

David Gail, known for his roles in Port Charles and Beverly Hills, 90210, died on January 16 at age 58.

In new details that were revealed by the actor’s publicist on behalf of the family, Gail passed away from anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a brain injury resulting from lack of blood, following resuscitation from cardio pulmonary arrest due to drug intoxication from substances including amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl.

In the statement, Gail's mother, Mary Painter, expressed her heartache over her son’s death.

“It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way,” said Gail’s mother. “David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists.”

“He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine,” she continued.

“He struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did before turning toward a more Eastern pain management including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former opioid dependence played a part in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources,” Painter explained.

Gail was found unresponsive by emergency personnel who attempted to save his life with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation. While he was put on life support for several days, he eventually passed.

“David’s death shines a light on the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic that has taken so many of our sons and daughters,” she added in the statement. “Please keep David, and others battling pain or dependence, in your thoughts and prayers.”