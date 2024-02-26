 
Monday February 26, 2024
Jodie Foster still ‘role model’ to Natalie Portman?

Natalie Portman reflects on talking to Jodie Foster and how it made the actress feel

By Christina Harrold
February 26, 2024
Jodie Foster is still a 'role model' to Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman revealed that she still idealised Jodie Foster, and the reason is a legitimate one.

The Black Swan actress opened up on a recent episode of the Smartless podcast, about Jodie Foster approaching her, after she heard the actress’ speech about being sexualized as a young actor.

Foster’s career catapulted when she was 12 years old and was cast in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver as a child sex worker. Meanwhile Portman was 11 years old when she played a role in Léon: The Professional, which was her acting breakthrough as well..

“I did a speech at a Women’s March about being sexualized as a young actress, and she reached out to me after that, and we talked and it was amazing,” Portman said. “She’s still a role model.”

Portman also talked about learning how to protect herself from predators at a young age on-set by exhibiting a tough behaviour on the outside.

“That kind of projection of seriousness protected me in a way,” she said.

“‘Cause I feel like it was almost a warning signal like, ‘Oh, don’t do shit to her.’ Not that anyone ever, you know, deserves it or is asking for it. But I felt like that was my unconscious way of doing it.”