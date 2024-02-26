Olivia Rodrigo celebrated ‘growing up’ at 21st birthday

Olivia Rodrigo turn 21 and celebrate birthday at Guts World Tour in Palm Springs, Calif

Olivia Rodrigo wanted to experience the perks of turning 21, and she did.



The ex Disney Channel star opened up about the celebration of her 21st birthday during the opening night of her Guts World Tour in Palm Springs, Calif.

“I went to the gas station the other day and bought a pack of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer,” the Vampire singer revealed while donning the piano, as seen in a fan video shared on social media.

“I promise I didn’t consume it, but I just bought it because I f–king could,” she added.

“Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end,” the singer concluded, before performing her 2023 track, Teenage Dream.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress celebrated her milestone birthday recently at the beginning of the week.

The star threw a low-key party and “hypothetically” joked about not needing to consume alcohol while being “underage.”

“Today is my last day of being able to under age drink (hypothetically) !!!!” she quipped in the caption along an Instagram post Monday.



