Ann-Margret says ‘of course’ she still rides her Harley Davidson at age 82

Ann Margret is a lifelong motorcyclist and has infamously crashed her beloved Harley Davidson

Ann Margret still loves to ride her motorbike at the age of 82… and she doesn’t just cruise. Instead, the veteran actress admitted that she likes going full throttle.

Talking to People Magazine during the Women’s Image Network’s (WIN) 25th Women’s Image Awards on Wednesday, she spoke fondly of her cherished metal horse.

“It’s lavender and it’s got white daisies all over it. There’s flowers on the back fender and on the front fender,” she said, adding that she “loves the speed.”

Margret is a lifelong motorcyclist, tracing her love of motorcycles back to rides through Norway with her uncle.

She told Vanity Fair last year, “Coming to America, I have those memories, and that never went away, that thing of being on top of a motorcycle.”

Margret moved to the U.S from Sweden with her parents when she was just a child. She found her breakthrough in Hollywood in the ‘60s with her roles in Bye, Bye, Birdie and Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas.

Now, as she accepted the WIN’s Living Legend Award at last weeks’ event – dedicated to “promoting dimensional female media images which advance the value of women and girls” – Margret was brimming with gratitude.

“I am so blessed. I just can’t believe all the things that have happened to me. I never expected it. Never,” she told the outlet.

Honoring Margret’s love of motorcycles, award presenter Wallis Annenberg noted, “Why go gently into the night when you can ride your lavender Harley until sunrise and be your own damn woman?”