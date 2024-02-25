Jennifer Garner 'relieved' as beau John Miller is 'different' from ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner seemingly finds her perfect match in her boyfriend, John Miller.

As reported by Star magazine, an insider shared that the Alias actress felt 'relieved' after knowing that her present partner is 'different' from her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The source shared that "Garner and Miller are not into the power couple trend," like the Gone Girl actor and his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

"They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking." the tipster said.

"They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded," the source continued. "Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy," a known businessman.

Previously, OK! magazine claimed that the Peppermint actress is "happier than she's been in a very long time" with Miller.

The source revealed, "John is so kind and patient. He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is."

For the unversed, Garner and Affleck announced their separation in 2015.

The former couple co-parents their three kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.