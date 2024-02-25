Penelope Cruz calls Meryl Streep her favourite actress at SAG Awards

Penelope Cruz praises Meryl Streep at 2024 SAG Awards ceremony

Penélope Cruz has recently gushed over Meryl Streep at the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.



While speaking to PEOPLE, Cruz said, “I just saw Meryl again, and she’s the one that I always rush to hug.”

“She’s always so sweet and so kind. She’s my favourite actress of all time,” stated the 50-year-old who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Ferrari movie.

Cruz always speaks highly of The Devil Wears Prada actress during media interaction.

Earlier, Cruz named Streep when asked whom she's keen to collaborate with for the first time at a 2023 BAFTA Life In Pictures event in London, via Deadline.

“Meryl Streep. I’m always begging my agents to take me to her set, just to bring her coffee or anything,” remarked the Vanilla Sky actress.

Cruz mentioned, “Every time I see her, I run to hug her. And she’s so patient because every time I act like this is the first time I do it.”

Cruz also told the outlet she was shocked to hear her name by Streep after she received an Icon Awards at the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress added, “I watched [Streep's speech] 20 times to make sure. It was like she knows that I exist, you know? She is my number one, number one hero and would love to work with her.”

For the unversed, Cruz and Streep have never collaborated for a movie.