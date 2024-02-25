Marlow Hampton announces her exit from ‘RHOA’ for a ‘fresh start’

Marlow Hampton has been a full-time 'Housewife' on ‘RHOA’ for two seasons

The Real Housewives of Atlanta just lost another housewife.

Marlo Hampton was the second to announce her exit from RHOA ahead of its sixteenth season over the past month – the first being Kandi Burruss – signaling troubled waters for the hit Bravo show.

Revealing to People Magazine that her contract with RHOA ended when season 15 wrapped, Hampton explained, “This break from ‘RHOA’ is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Though she’s only been a full-time “Housewife” for two seasons, Hampton expressed that she’s excited to explore new ventures, prioritising her nephews, and staying “focused on my representation in their eye and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity.”

The 48-year-old thanked Housewives for the “amazing platform… which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le’Archive.”

Hampton’s announcement comes just a few weeks after Kandi Burruss announced her own exit after 14 seasons amid a filming hiatus.



Also read: Kandi Burruss announces she's 'taking a break' from 'RHOA' after 14 seasons



“It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things,” Burruss revealed.