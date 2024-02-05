Kandi Burruss announces she’s ‘taking a break’ from ‘RHOA’ after 14 seasons

Kandi Burruss is exiting the Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of its 16th season.
The 47-year-old television personality finally came to her breaking point, emphasising that she needs to focus on her life outside of the hit Bravo show and therefore is “not coming back this year.”
Burruss made the announcement at the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday, seizing the opportunity during her red carpet interview with Variety.
“It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things,” she told the outlet.
The actress has previously voiced her frustration over RHOA losing its direction, made worse by the filming hiatus since concluding season 15 in September 2023.
Apart from the standstill, Burruss further reflected that she’s ready to prioritise her personal life after being in the spotlight for over a decade.
“It’s just like, you know, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?’” she reflected.
“So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break. I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year,” she declared
