Watch: 'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki goes shoeless to accept SAG Award

Elizabeth Debicki, renowned for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, was completely stunned by her victory at the SAG Awards held on Saturday.



The actress was taken by surprise when her name was called out as the winner of the title, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Debicki's face reflected sheer astonishment as she made her way to the stage.

Adding to her nerves, her heels seemed to be uncomfortable, prompting her to kick them off before stepping onto the stage.

"I am not wearing shoes right now," she began her acceptance speech, adding, "I don’t really know what to say, so I’m just gonna wing it."

Receiving the coveted trophy for her portrayal of Lady Diana in the widely acclaimed Netflix series, Debicki expressed gratitude for the win, acknowledging her fellow nominees, including Jennifer Aniston, Bella Ramsey, Keri Russell, and Sarah Snook.

Debicki remarked that it was incredible for her to be nominated alongside women from whom she had learned her craft watching them.

Before leaving the mic the actress concluded her speech with a birthday shoutout to her mother, as her unexpected win coincided with her mom’s celebratory day.