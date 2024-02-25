Jessica Chastain leaves Jodie Foster confused during SAG speech

file footage

Jodie Foster was caught off guard by spontaneous mention during Jessica Chastain’s speech at the 2024 SAG Awards.



The Scenes from a Marriage actress went up on stage to present the award for Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, where she honoured Foster for being the first-ever recipient of the award.

"At the very first SAG Awards, the award for Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture went to the incredible Jodie Foster," Chastain enthused, referencing Foster’s 1995 feat which she achieved for her performance in Nell.

However, The Accused star appeared to have missed the nod, expressing surprise at the round of applause that ensued at her mention.

The camera cut to the 61-year-old actress looking perplexed and asked the person sitting next to her, “What? What did she say?”

Jessica went on to continue with her introduction as she welcomed Lily Gladstone to receive the award for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

"I was honored to win this award two years ago, and tonight, on this 30th anniversary, I'm thrilled to welcome the next member to the club," Chastain gushed.

"By the way, the club meets the last Wednesday of each month for a different activity. Laser tag, escape room, ax throwing. See you Wednesday, Jodie!" she quipped.