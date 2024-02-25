Cillian Murphy's SAG Awards speech sparks ‘Oppenhomies’ merch buzz

Cillian Murphy, fresh off his win for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2024 SAG Awards, dropped a fun fact during his acceptance speech that sent the internet buzzing.

While thanking his fellow cast and crew for the critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, Murphy revealed the mastermind behind the playful nickname, "Oppenhomies."

"Oh my goodness," Murphy began. "This is extremely, extremely special to me because it comes from you guys."

"Okay, my Oppenheimer crew, my Oppenheimer family. Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker 'Oppenhomies,'" he added.

"That was actually invented by the great Olivia Thirlby. So, Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the s--- out of it because someone else will. Seriously, they were the greatest group of actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

"I have never felt so looked after or cared for by a group of actors every day. Looking at your names on the call sheet, just made me brave guys. So thank you. Thank you. Thank you," he added. He also gave a special shout-out to his fellow nominees, saying, "I am just bursting with admiration and respect for you all."

"Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, as always such a debt of gratitude to you. To my wife, Yvonne and my boys, Malachy and Aran, I adore you."

He concluded: "Twenty-eight years ago when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and I felt extremely like an interloper. But now looking out and all of you guys here today, I know that I'm part of something truly wonderful. So thank you so much."