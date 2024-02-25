Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, and Margot Robbie compete for Darryl F. Zanuck Award

Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, and Margot Robbie at LA's Skirball Cultural Center.

Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, and Margot Robbie were among the contenders for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award at the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards Nominee Breakfast, hosted Saturday at LA's Skirball Cultural Center.

Cooper, the producer of Maestro, reflected on the challenges encountered while working on the film. "The biggest challenge by far was the director!" he quipped, referring to himself.

He elaborated on the director's unconventional demands, including shooting in black-and-white 35mm stock and a 1:33 aspect ratio, as well as shooting parts of the movie live and on location.

Despite the difficulties, he emphasized the collaborative effort among himself and fellow producers Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger to meet the director's vision.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone despite being a newcomer to the category, the 35-year-old Oscar winner had previous nominations at the Producers Guild of America Awards for her work on the Netflix series Maniac.

Stone's portrayal of the reanimated Bella Baxter in Poor Things earned her acclaim, including BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Margot Robbie secured a significant paycheck to produce and star in Greta Gerwig's acclaimed comedy Barbie, based on the iconic Mattel doll.

Robbie and Stone are both nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Robbie also in contention for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

These talented actresses will then vie for the best picture award at the Oscars on March 10th, with Stone also nominated for best actress.

