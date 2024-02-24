Meghan Markle warned over ‘strategic timing’ of new podcast release

Meghan Markle is set to pursue her passion for podcasts with another company after the collapse of her Spotify deal in June 2023.

The Duchess of Sussex has signed with Lemonada Media through which she will be releasing her podcast series, other details meanwhile remain undisclosed.

The announcement came with the launch of their new website, Sussex.com, which was quietly unveiled amid the health crisis of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, underwent a ‘planned abdominal surgery’ last month for which she is currently recuperating. Moreover, King Charles, who underwent a prostrate surgery some time later, has been diagnosed with cancer.

In the past, many of the royal events have clashed with the Sussexes. It is under speculation if it was deliberate move or coincidental.

Amid the royal rift, Meghan has been warned over how she times her podcast releases by PR expert Ashley Rudd.

“Meghan needs to be considerate with strategic timing and recurring events that align with the Royal Family such as Trooping the Colour, birthdays etc,” Rudd told Express.co.uk.

“Releasing episodes around these times could be seen as an attempt to override and have negative backlash from the public, detract from the podcast's reputation and generate unwanted attention.”