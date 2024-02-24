Inside Shinadong Tiger's mysterious death and cryptic police investigation

Producer Shinsadong Tiger's death raises questions

Shinsadong Tiger, South-Korean music producer and songwriter, was found dead in his Seoul recording studio, aged 40, on Friday, February 23.

His death served as an open invitation to investigation, hinting at his alleged drug use following massive media attention.

However, it was later revealed that there were no signs of criminal involvement.

According to the South-Korean news agency Yonhap News, the late producer was found dead by an acquaintance, who tried to reach him.

The producer's cause of death is still unknown till date.

The Gungnam Police Station denied delving into any details revolving around the producer’s death, claiming: “It is correct that Shinsadong Tiger was found dead, but we are unable to provide further details, including time and place of death.”

The hit producer who was better known by his stage name, produced phenomenal tracks, including T-ara’s Roly Poly, Apink’s No No No, Remember, EXID’s Up and Down, DDD, and Momoland’s Bboom Bboom.

Lee’s career quickly rose to fame with his back to back hit tracks, garnering appreciation from fans worldwide.

Tiger, originally named Lee Ho-yang, launched the girl group TRI.BE. The band recently made a comeback with fourth single-album Diamond.

TRI.BE cancelled two of their major promotional events in the wake of the tragic news.

However, the girl group announced that they will be resuming the activities from next week onwards.