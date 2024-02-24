Sabrina Carpenter has adorable full-circle moment with Taylor Swift: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter fulfilled a life-long dream of hers as she sang alongside Taylor Swift in a full circle moment.



Carpenter, who has been the opening act for several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows is a constant during the Australia leg of the tour.

However, the show on Friday in Sydney got delayed and as Swift had to “figure out this whole weather situation,” which meant Carpenter was forced to forfeit her performance to make up for lost time.

As a consolation, Swift compensated the axed set for something special as she brought out Carpenter for a special surprise song mash-up.

Carpenter also commemorated the moment on Instagram with a carousel post, captioning, “9 year old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this shit coming!

i love you so so so dearly taylor. always have always will.” [Sic]

Before the performance, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician shared a quick story about how the mash-up came about. Swift found out that there was “a song that was really important” to Carpenter as a kid.

Carpenter then added, “If anyone looks up this cover, then I’m gonna be really, really upset. But I know they are. But I was nine, and White Horse was the first ever song I learned how to play.”

The duo then performed White Horse before deftly weaving it together with the Evermore favourite Coney Island.

This also marked Swift’s first performance of White Horse since she played it in Las Vegas last March and her first rendition of Coney Island since Atlanta last April.