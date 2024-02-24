Blake Lively, Ryan Reynold ‘prioritise personal life’ with one secret rule

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds set one rule when they met

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most admired couples in the town, and now the actress seems to have let the secret of their successful marriage out.



The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star opened up about setting one rule with the Deadpool actor when they started dating in 2011, so that their relationship would work.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," she revealed to pal Amber Tamblyn on her Substack show Further Ado Feb. 22.

The actress described the reason as, "So that we could always prioritise our personal life."

And although the fruit of sticking to that rule has turned out to be rather sweet for Blake and Ryan, who got married in 2012, she made it clear that it hasn’t been easy to do so.

"That takes working really hard when we're not," she continued. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."

The vow to never overlap work was of more importance to Blake, because while the couple started dating, she was working "nonstop" on Gossip Girl.

"I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping," she added.

"Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

But after the show ended, the couple was able to focus on growing their family two years after that.

The pair welcomed daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child whose birth was revealed in February 2023.

"There's nothing on earth more grounding than having a baby," even Ryan told E! News in 2016. "It's the best thing that could ever happen to someone."